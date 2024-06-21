Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nurix Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nurix Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%.

NRIX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

View Our Latest Report on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 13.7 %

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $21.16.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,789 shares of company stock valued at $152,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.