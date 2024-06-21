Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Increased by Sidoti Csr

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Expro Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Expro Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Expro Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.87 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Expro Group

Expro Group Price Performance

NYSE:XPRO opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

In other Expro Group news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $59,586.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,824.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $59,586.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,824.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $60,117,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,195,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,722,240 shares of company stock valued at $60,545,857 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.