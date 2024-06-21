Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Prothena Co. plc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prothena in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.22). The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($4.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 193.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRTA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. Prothena has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $73.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prothena by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Prothena by 7,751.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

