Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TEX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Terex Price Performance

TEX stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Terex has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $24,429,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 26.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $5,525,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

