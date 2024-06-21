Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Boosted by Analyst

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

TSE:KEI opened at C$4.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.56. Kolibri Global Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.82 and a 52 week high of C$6.67. The firm has a market cap of C$163.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy ( TSE:KEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.45 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

(Get Free Report)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.