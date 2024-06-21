Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

FIVE opened at $112.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.58. Five Below has a 1-year low of $106.21 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $2,783,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

