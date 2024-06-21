Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Papa John’s International in a report issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PZZA. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.30.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.41. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 396.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

