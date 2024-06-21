QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $358.12

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 358.12 ($4.55) and traded as high as GBX 450.60 ($5.73). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 450.40 ($5.72), with a volume of 1,001,837 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.73) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 457.50 ($5.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 389.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 359.45. The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,886.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

