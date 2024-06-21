Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QLYS. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.23.

Get Qualys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

Qualys Price Performance

Qualys stock opened at $135.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.78. Qualys has a 1 year low of $122.53 and a 1 year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. Research analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total value of $954,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,437,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total value of $954,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,437,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,251. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.