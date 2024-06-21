Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.25. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 1,010 shares traded.

Questerre Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22.

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.74 million for the quarter. Questerre Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 71.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Questerre Energy Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Questerre Energy

Questerre Energy Corporation, an energy technology and innovation company, acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,320 acres located in Kakwa, Alberta, including 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,040 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

