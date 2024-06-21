Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.55% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.48) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Wednesday.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
