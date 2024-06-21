Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI) Insider Sells £108,750 in Stock

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) insider Eben Upton CBE sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.53), for a total value of £108,750 ($138,182.97).
Raspberry Pi Price Performance
Shares of RPI stock opened at GBX 372 ($4.73) on Friday. Raspberry Pi Holdings has a one year low of GBX 351.10 ($4.46) and a one year high of GBX 500 ($6.35).
