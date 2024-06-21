Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,651.86

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,651.86 ($20.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,760 ($22.36). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,736 ($22.06), with a volume of 68,180 shares traded.
RAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rathbones Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.97) to GBX 1,520 ($19.31) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.
