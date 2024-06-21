Relx (LON:REL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,326.65

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,326.65 ($42.27) and traded as high as GBX 3,589 ($45.60). Relx shares last traded at GBX 3,587 ($45.58), with a volume of 2,046,311 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 ($41.93) to GBX 3,500 ($44.47) in a research note on Friday, March 29th.
In related news, insider Alistair R. Cox bought 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,229 ($41.03) per share, for a total transaction of £52,632.70 ($66,877.64). 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
