Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kolibri Global Energy Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kolibri Global Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million.

Kolibri Global Energy Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kolibri Global Energy

Shares of KGEI opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. Kolibri Global Energy has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $5.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,926,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kolibri Global Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

See Also

