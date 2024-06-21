Reviewing Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) & ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Massimo Group and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Massimo Group N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint -93.05% -127.18% -36.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Massimo Group $115.04 million 1.30 N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint $506.64 million 1.25 -$457.61 million ($1.18) -1.27

This table compares Massimo Group and ChargePoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Massimo Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChargePoint.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Massimo Group and ChargePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Massimo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ChargePoint 1 12 6 0 2.26

ChargePoint has a consensus target price of $4.96, indicating a potential upside of 231.94%. Given ChargePoint’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Massimo Group.

Summary

ChargePoint beats Massimo Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

