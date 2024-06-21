Reviewing Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY)

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirit Airlines and LATAM Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.36 billion 0.08 -$447.46 million ($4.44) -0.86 LATAM Airlines Group $11.64 billion 26.00 $581.83 million N/A N/A

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 4 4 0 0 1.50 LATAM Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Spirit Airlines and LATAM Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $3.57, indicating a potential downside of 6.75%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than LATAM Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -9.21% -34.64% -4.53% LATAM Airlines Group 5.93% 169.16% 5.01%

Risk and Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.72, meaning that its stock price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats Spirit Airlines on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2023, the company provides passenger transport services to 148 destinations in 26 countries and cargo services to 166 destinations in 33 countries; and operated 333 fleet of aircraft. The company was formerly known as LAN Airlines S.A. and changed its name to LATAM Airlines Group S.A. in June 2012. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

