Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.44.
REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty
Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.
Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.
About Rexford Industrial Realty
Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.
See Also
