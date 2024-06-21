Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.44.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 343,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 83,357 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,890,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,353,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $58.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

