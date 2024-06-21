Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 14,859 Shares of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS – Free Report) by 115.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.62% of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QIS opened at $25.32 on Friday. Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21.

The Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (QIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund aims to provide positive absolute returns and income using quantitative investment strategies to invest across equities, interest rates, commodities, and currencies through total return swaps.

