Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys Shares of 20,396 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

