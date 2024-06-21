Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $274,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.452 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.