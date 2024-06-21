Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,584 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $316,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 50,746 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of XYLD opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

