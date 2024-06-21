Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $464,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 867,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

