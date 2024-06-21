Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Invests $248,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,596,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,224,713,000 after buying an additional 412,434 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,902,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,028,000 after purchasing an additional 288,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,492,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,570,000 after purchasing an additional 249,566 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,287,000 after purchasing an additional 553,946 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,487,000 after purchasing an additional 649,791 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $246.06 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.80 and a 200 day moving average of $243.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

