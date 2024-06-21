Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $126.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $132.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

