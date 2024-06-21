Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Makes New $390,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.