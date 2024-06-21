Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.72% of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 131,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:APRQ opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68.

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (APRQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

