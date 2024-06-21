Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTQ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Separately, Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15.

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (OCTQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

