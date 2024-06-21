Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 2,681 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $63.46.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

