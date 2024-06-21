Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 914 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 104,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 21,756 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,270,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 327,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,433,000 after purchasing an additional 56,166 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $102.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average is $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

