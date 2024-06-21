Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,258 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 123.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,394 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 316,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,596 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

