Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,899,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 152,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ opened at $61.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

