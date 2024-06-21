RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $27.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,553,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,553,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,868 shares of company stock worth $774,736 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 438.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

