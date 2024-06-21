Rio2 (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 45,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 127,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Rio2 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30.

About Rio2

(Get Free Report)

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.