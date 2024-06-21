Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 532 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 38.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 7,226.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.