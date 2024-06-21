Rise Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 99 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 99 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 185.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $216.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.36. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.03 and a 12 month high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Materials

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.