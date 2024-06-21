Rise Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $54.01 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Copart

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.