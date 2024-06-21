Rise Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Copart
In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Copart Price Performance
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.
Copart Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
