Rise Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 125.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,119 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,519,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,777.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EW opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

