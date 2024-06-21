Rise Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 122.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $49.63 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

