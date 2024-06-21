Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 657 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $111.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

