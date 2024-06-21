Rise Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

FIVE opened at $112.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.58. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.21 and a 1 year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. Five Below’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

