Rise Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 81 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 81 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,918,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 284.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $384.65 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $385.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

