Rise Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after purchasing an additional 451,350 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $293.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.26. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

