Rise Advisors LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Glenview Trust co raised its position in Duke Energy by 34.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 18,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 149.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,493,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.