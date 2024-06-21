Rise Advisors LLC Takes Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 385 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

