Rise Advisors LLC Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,453,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,079 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,132,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,072,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 639,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $103.04 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.86 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 127.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

