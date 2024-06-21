Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.71.

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 66,049 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $63.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.