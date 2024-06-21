Robert W. Baird Cuts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $100.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Get GMS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

GMS Stock Down 6.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE GMS opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61. GMS has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.72.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in GMS by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in GMS by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of GMS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 487,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.