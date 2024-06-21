Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.46

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.46 and traded as high as C$5.72. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.70, with a volume of 81,894 shares.

RSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.60.

The company has a market cap of C$729.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$303.80 million. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5297347 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

