Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.67

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $5.93. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 4,102,051 shares changing hands.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 435.8% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 859,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 699,379 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.